|
|
|
Atkinson Jacqueline
(Jackie) Peacefully passed away at
Nelson Manor, Jackie aged 81,
former Practice Nurse at
Colne Health Centre.
A much loved Mum to Stephen, Jean, Sharon and Jason.
Mother in law to Debbie, Miles, Kathryn and Nana and Great Nana.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 12th March 2020 at Skipton Crematorium at 3.00pm. Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for Pendle Dogs in Need c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020