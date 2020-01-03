Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Jacqueline Hill

Jacqueline Hill Notice
Hill Jacqueline On Monday
23rd December 2019
suddenly, Jackie
aged 55 years of Nelson.
Much loved daughter of Elaine, beloved partner of Andy, wonderful mum of Chelsea, Jen and Camille, grandma of Louie, sister and friend of Janine
and Bernie, sister in law of
Mark and Mark and auntie of
Hayley, James and Daniel.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1.30pm at St. Thomas' Church, Barrowford followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm. All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020
