|
|
|
BRENNAN James
(Jim)
11/4/1932 Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 8th April 2020, aged 87 years, supported
by his loving family.
Beloved husband of the late
Ann Brennan; adored father, cherished grandfather
and great grandfather,
a much loved brother,
brother in law, uncle and loving friend to many. A true gentleman.
A private funeral service will be held at All Souls RC Cemetery. Donations will be gratefully received on behalf of
Pendleside Hospice
and Marie Curie Cancer Care
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Tel: 01282 870 898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020