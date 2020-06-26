Home

BROWN James Stephen
'Stephen' On Tuesday 16th June 2020
peacefully in Airedale Hospital,
Stephen, aged 94 years, of Colne.
Beloved husband of Mildred,
much loved dad of Adrian
and the late Melvyn,
father in law of Jo, and loving grandad of Natalie and Bethany.
A private funeral service was held yesterday Thursday 25th June at Skipton Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Stephen
are being gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 26, 2020
