|
|
|
CLOUGH James On Monday 9th November 2020, peacefully in
Airedale General Hospital
James aged 89 years of Colne.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving dad of Martin and Joanne and grandad of Zoe, Ellis, James and Iona.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Friday 27th November 2020
at 11.40
at Skipton Crematorium.
Donations in memory of
James are being
gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020