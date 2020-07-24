|
FOULDS James William James, formerly of Carlisle, Cumbria, latterly of Hoghton, Lancashire, adored husband of the late Mona, beloved father of Steven and the late Jennifer, father-in-law of Norma, cherished grandfather of Rowena, and Uncle to his many nieces and nephews in Lancashire and in London.
During the current circumstances, a private family service and cremation will be held on
Friday 24th July 2020
at Preston Crematorium.
Memorial service in Carlisle at a future date when Covid restrictions relaxed.
Please see local press for details.
Family flowers only, or if so desired, donations may be made in memory of James to St Catherine's Hospice c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in Pendle Today on July 24, 2020