Fryer James (Jim) Peacefully on Sunday 15th November 2020, at Airedale Hospital, Jim, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Carole, father of Shirley, John and Alan. Grandad to Mat, Tom, Joe, Aidan and Annabelle and Great Grandad to Adam and Emilia.
A private funeral service will be held. Donations are being gratefully received for the North West Air Ambulance and Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020