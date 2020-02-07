|
SCOTT James Sheila would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their loving support, cards of condolence and generous donations to the continuing mission and ministry of
St James' Church, Briercliffe.
Special thanks go to the staff and residents of Nightingale House, Dove Court. Heartfelt thanks go to Father Paul Payton for his loving ministrations before and after the funeral, and to Fred Hamer Funeral Services for their dignified and professional services.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020