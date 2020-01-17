Home

Shoesmith James Victor
(Jim) Passed away surrounded by loved ones at Royal Blackburn Hospital on 29th December 2019, aged 69 years.
Jim was a dearly loved and devoted husband to Veronica.
A much loved and treasured Dad to James and Helen & Father-in-Law to Kath & Dean.
A proud Grandfather. A cherished Brother. A dear Uncle. A respected friend who will be sadly missed.
His funeral will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 10.45am.
Rather than flowers,
donations will be gratefully accepted for Pendleside Hospice c/o Lancashire Funeral Service. Lancashirefuneralservices.co.uk 01282 500679
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020
