|
|
|
SLINGER James On Friday 24th July 2020 in
Royal Blackburn Hospital
Jim
aged 87 years
of Foulridge.
Loving husband of the late Joyce, much loved dad of Jim and Jackie, father in law of Michael, grandad of Gemma & Darren, James & Carolyn and Richard & Sadie and great grandad of Amy & James, Jacob & Harry and Charlie.
A private funeral service is pending. No flowers by request please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for British Heart Foundation c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 31, 2020