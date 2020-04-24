Home

James Wilson Notice
Wilson James Derek On Thursday 9th April 2020,
Derek aged 86 years of Colne, peacefully passed away.
Loving husband of Audrey,
much loved dad of Keith, Sharon and Janet, father-in-law of Clive, Russell and Janine, grandad of Robert, Laura, Richard, John, Hannah, Amy and Eric,
great-grandad of Nora Grace and Martha Grace, brother of Peter, brother-in-law of Bill and Ivy, uncle and good friend to many.
A private service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 1st May. No flowers by request please, donations if desired, may be sent to
Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY, Tel. 01282 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 24, 2020
