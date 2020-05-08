|
Wilson James Derek Derek's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the help, support and the kind expressions of condolences received during their recent
sad bereavement.
The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their lovely cards, flowers and donations to Cancer Research UK.
A special thank you to
John Milton for his kind
and comforting service.
Also thanking all the staff at
Hartley Foulds for their
kindness and care.
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020