METCALFE nee COCKS
Janet On Tuesday 27th October 2020
peacefully in
Sycamore Rise Care Home
Janet
aged 85 years
of Barrowford.
Loving wife of
Jim, Auntie of Michelle, Debra, Julie and Steven, great aunt,
great, great aunt and
a dear friend to many.
A private funeral
service will be held on
Wednesday 11th November
at 11.30am at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Alzheimer's Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020