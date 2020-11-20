|
|
|
METCALFE (nee Cocks)
Janet Jim and family would like to thank relatives, friends and those who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Alzheimer's Society received during their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to Sycamore Rise Care Home for the care and compassion shown to Janet in
her time there. Thanks also to
Fr Roger Parker for his comforting ministrations, to Martin Wrench for his heartfelt eulogy and to all staff at Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
for their help and guidance.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020