|
|
|
MIDDLETON Janet Lois On Wednesday
26th February 2020, peacefully
in Airedale Hospital, Janet,
aged 81 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Norman,
loving mum of Ian and Anne-Marie,
mother in law of Sally-Anne and
Keith and grandma of Richard,
Jenny and Matt.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on Tuesday
10th March 2020 at 3.00pm
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o Denis Hartley
& Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020