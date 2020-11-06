|
|
|
HARRISON Janette On Tuesday 27th October 2020, peacefully at her home, Janette,
aged 63 years, of Nelson.
Much loved mum of Wesley
and Tim, dearly loved sister
of Sylvia, Peter and Stephen,
sister in law of Steven
and Virginia, a loving auntie
and cousin of Cerysa,
Matthew and Jason.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Thursday 12th November 2020
at 12.30pm at Crown Funeral Home, Colne, followed by interment in Nelson Cemetery.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282
870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 6, 2020