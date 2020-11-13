Home

Jean Kneller Notice
KNELLER Jean Mary Peacefully on
Tuesday 10th November 2020,
Jean Mary, aged 85 years, passed away at Thornton Hill Manor.
A much loved wife to the late Chester, devoted mum to Christine and the late Susan and Julie, grandma to Amanda, Rebecca and Joshua.
Mother in Law to John
and friend too many.
A private funeral service and burial will take place at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Foulridge.
Donations are kindly being received for either
Pendleside Hospice or
the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020
