Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burnley Crematorium
Jean Smith Notice
SMITH Jean Margaret
Formerly Simpson
née Edwards Peacefully passed away on
Friday 1st May 2020 at Dove Court aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bernard Smith, loving step mum of Pat, gran, great gran, aunt, cousin and friend to many and former post mistress at
Scotland Road, Nelson.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, family flowers only by request but if desired donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -