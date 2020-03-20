|
ATKINSON Jeffrey On Friday 13th March 2020, peacefully in Dove Court C.H,
Jeff aged 85 years of Nelson.
Much loved husband of Shirley, loving dad of Carolyn and the late Peter, father in law of John, grandpa of Jonathan and Will
and brother of Cora
and the late Kathleen.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at 1.45pm at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired, are being gratefully received for
Dementia UK c/o Denis Hartley
& Son Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020