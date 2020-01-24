|
|
|
BLACKBURN Jeffrey In loving memory of
Jeffrey Blackburn
who died on the
17th January 2020
aged 90 years old.
Loving husband of Dorothy,
father of John, David and Helen, grandfather of Oliver and Jasmine.
Deeply Loved.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 31st January 2020 at 11.00am at Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed by interment in Colne Cemetery at 12noon.
Family flowers only by request but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Friends of Harambee c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020