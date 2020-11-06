|
CARLOS Jeffrey On Tuesday 27th October 2020
at his home Jeff, aged 75 years
of Colne.
Beloved husband of Barbara
and a dear brother in law
of Alan, Glen and Bryan.
He will be sadly missed by all
his friends and ex-colleagues.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 13th November
2020 at 10.00am at Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed by
interment in Colne Cemetery at 11.00am. Family flowers only
please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Royal British Legion c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 6, 2020