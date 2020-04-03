Home

Jenny Wilmore

Notice Condolences

Jenny Wilmore Notice
WILMORE Jenny Peacefully on Wednesday 25th March 2020 in hospital.
Jenny,
aged 87 years,
The beloved wife of the late Walter, very dear mum of Brian,
mother-in-law of Christine,
much loved grandma of Julie, Louise and Ryan. A dear sister to Stanley and a dear auntie.
Funeral service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday 9th April at 3.15pm.
Donations if desired can be sent direct to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 3, 2020
