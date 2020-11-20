Home

More Obituaries for Jim Rostron
Jim Rostron

Notice Condolences

Jim Rostron Notice
ROSTRON Jim David On Monday 9th November 2020, Jim, aged 88 years of Barrowford passed away peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of David, Ashley and Charlotte and Grandfather of Hollie, Sam, Laila, Grace and Craig.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday 26th November 2020 at 11.00am at St Thomas' Church, Barrowford followed by interment in Barrowford Cemetery at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Crisis UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
