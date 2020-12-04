Home

ROSTRON Jim David Joan and family of the late Jim would like to thank relatives, friends and those who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Crisis UK received during their recent sad loss. Thanks also to Revd Julie Smith for her kind and comforting ministrations, a special thank you to Dr Sarah Whitfield at Reedyford Health Care for her support during this year and to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service; particularly Laura for her dignified conduct.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020
