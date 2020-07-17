|
Kay (nee Westhead)
Joan Alice Joan Alice Kay passed away peacefully at Andrew Smith House, Nelson
on 7th July 2020, aged 87 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Donald Kay, much loved mum to Margaret and Richard, Gran to David and Jib, Nana to Daniel and Darren. A special Sister to Beryl, Alice, the late Mary, James and Margaret. Auntie, Cousin
and friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and burial will be held at St Paul's Church,
Nelson on 17th July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Pendleside Hospice or Andrew Smith House Activities Fund c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 17, 2020