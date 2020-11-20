|
|
|
Maden John We are sad to announce
that our father, John Maden,
aged 96, passed away peacefully
at home in Barnoldswick on
Sunday 8th November,
just 16 weeks after losing
his beloved wife Lilian, 94,
to whom he was married
to for over 70 years.
John was an aerospace engineer
at Rolls Royce and took early
retirement when he was 58.
They spent many years taking
holidays abroad and to Blackpool.
John's free time was spent
playing snooker with friends at
Rolls-Royce social club and the
Conservative Club in Barnoldswick.
Many people will remember him
being compère / singer
at the Ouzledale WMC
in the mid 1980's.
John's sons Stuart and Tony,
his daughters in law Tracey and Lynn and his grandchildren
Liam and Jenna would like to say a huge Thank You to all the staff
at 360 Home Care.
Also many thanks to
Whitworths Pharmacy and
the doctors and staff at
Barnoldswick Medical Centre.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday
26th November at 3.15pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of John can be sent directly to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020