MITCHELL John Warley On Saturday 11th January 2020,
John, aged 95 years,
died peacefully at
Victoria Care Home, Burnley.
Much loved husband of Barbara,
devoted dad of Christine,
loving grandad, brother in law,
uncle and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place
at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January
at 10-45am.
Family flowers only please but
donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf
of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020