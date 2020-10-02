Home

John Proger

John Proger Notice
Proger John Langley Peacefully passed away
on Saturday 26th September 2020 at the Airedale General Hospital aged 86 years.
A much loved and
adored husband to Joan.
Cherished Dad
to David and Paul.
A much loved Grandad,
Great Grandad and
friend to many.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being kindly
accepted for Guide Dogs
for the Blind c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020
