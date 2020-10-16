Home

John Steele

Notice Condolences

John Steele Notice
STEELE John Brian (Brian) Peacefully on
10th October 2020,
Brian, aged 85 years,
of Barnoldswick.
A much loved husband,
father, grandfather and
friend of many.
Due to current restrictions
there will be a private funeral
but if you wish to say goodbye
to Brian, the cortege will be
travelling from North Avenue at 10.55am, The Greyhound at 11.00am, Barnoldswick town square at 11.10am and
Cravenside green at 11.15am
on Friday 23rd October.
No flowers please but
donations in Brian's memory
can be made to
Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 16, 2020
