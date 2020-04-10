Home

STEPHENSON John 'Jack' Passed away peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital on
Friday 3rd April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Husband of Marjorie,
much loved father of Janet, Beverley, Ian and the late Stewart, father in law of John, Miles
and Karen and a special grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current situation a private family service will be held on Thursday 16th April 2020 at 10.00am at Skipton Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Jack are being gratefully received for
The District Nurses
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020
