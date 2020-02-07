|
|
|
Woollard John Passed away peacefully on
Monday 27th January 2020, John aged 80 years after a long illness. A much loved Husband, Father, Brother and Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 2.10pm. Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for Cancer Research UK.
All friends and family are welcome to Earby Conservative Club
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, Tel: 851937.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020