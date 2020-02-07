Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
John Woollard Notice
Woollard John Passed away peacefully on
Monday 27th January 2020, John aged 80 years after a long illness. A much loved Husband, Father, Brother and Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 10th February 2020 at 2.10pm. Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for Cancer Research UK.
All friends and family are welcome to Earby Conservative Club
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, Tel: 851937.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020
