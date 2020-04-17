Home

Joseph Kovacs Notice
KOVACS Joseph On Saturday 4th April 2020 peacefully in Airedale Hospital Joseph aged 68 years of Colne. Much loved husband of Diane, loving dad of Simon and Scott, Father in law of Charmaine and Angela, grandad of Jake, Morgan, Ashton, Louis and Bailey,
dear brother of Irene and Elizabeth and godfather of Tom.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held on
Thursday 23rd April 2020.
Family flowers by request please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Preston Royal Infirmary's
Neurology Department
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020
