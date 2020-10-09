|
TENNANT Joseph Kenneth Passed away peacefully at Sycamore Rise Care Home, Colne, on 1st October, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Sheila, dearest dad of Chris, Sarah and Nick, and father-in-law to Lisa, he was a
fun-loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle, with many friends.
He loved the company of others and his infectious good nature brightened many people's lives.
A community stalwart across Craven and Pendle since his youth, he was tireless in helping local causes.
He will be greatly missed.
There will be a private Funeral Service at 11am on 15 October, at
St Mary's Parish Church, Kelbrook.
Attendance is sadly limited due to the pandemic. Online streaming of the service will hopefully be possible. Postal copies of the order of service available via Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Skipton.
The procession will leave Red Lion Street, Earby (approx. 10:45am) and proceed via Victoria Road. Family flowers only, but donations to Pendleside Hospice, or Linden Road Senior Citizens' Centre, Earby, would be much appreciated.
Heartfelt thanks to all at Sycamore Rise, along with the hospital staff, district nurses and social workers, who helped him through his final years.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 9, 2020