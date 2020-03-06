|
|
|
HARRISON Joyce On Tuesday 18th February 2020
peacefully at her home, Joyce,
aged 79 years, of Colne.
Much loved wife of Richard,
loving mum of Diana and the
late Deborah, mother in law of
Andrew, grandma of Charlotte
& Mark, Gareth & Rachel, Thomas
& Annie and Matthew & Josie
and great grandma of Elizabeth,
Isla and Martha.
A funeral service will be held
on Monday 9th March 2020 at
10.00am at New Life Christian
Centre, Colne followed by
cremation at Skipton
Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, are being
gratefully accepted for Pendleside
Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral
Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020