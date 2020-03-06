Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Harrison

Notice Condolences

Joyce Harrison Notice
HARRISON Joyce On Tuesday 18th February 2020
peacefully at her home, Joyce,
aged 79 years, of Colne.
Much loved wife of Richard,
loving mum of Diana and the
late Deborah, mother in law of
Andrew, grandma of Charlotte
& Mark, Gareth & Rachel, Thomas
& Annie and Matthew & Josie
and great grandma of Elizabeth,
Isla and Martha.
A funeral service will be held
on Monday 9th March 2020 at
10.00am at New Life Christian
Centre, Colne followed by
cremation at Skipton
Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, are being
gratefully accepted for Pendleside
Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral
Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -