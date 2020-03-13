|
HAWORTH Joyce
(nee Priesland) Joyce aged 91 was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away peacefully in hospital on
23rd of February 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Lynn, Andrea, David and Ian, loving mother in law of Ray, Jeffrey, Kathryn and Victoria, precious Grandma and Great Grandma, dear Auntie and friend to many.
A service followed by interment will be at Inghamite Church, Wheatley Lane Road, Fence at a date to be arranged.
Family flowers only, donations gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice or The Salvation Army.
C/o and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley.
Tel 01282 438866.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020