Law Joyce Ann Joyce, of Brierfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th January 2020, aged 63 years, in Burnley General Hospital. Cherished mum of Katie and grandma to Nathan, Mark and Ellie. Beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth, dear sister of John, the late Susan, Robert, Peter, Maureen and Kevin. A 10.45 am funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Joyce may be made to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 32 Colne Rd Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020