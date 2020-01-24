|
WISEMAN Joyce On Thursday 16th January 2020, peacefully in Peel Gardens N.H,
Joyce, aged 89 years of Colne.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Stewart, John and
Louise, mother in law of Margaret, Cath and the late Stewart, grandma of Gareth, Carl, Ian,
Craig and Callum and great grandma of Oliver and Oscar.
A funeral service will be held on
Monday 3rd February 2020
at 11.15am at Holy Trinity Church,
Colne followed by cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
are being gratefully received for
Alzheimers Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020