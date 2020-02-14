Home

Judith Bodle

Judith Bodle Notice
Bodle (née Whittam)
Judith Peacefully passed away
on Sunday 2nd February 2020 at Royal Blackburn,
Judith, aged 71 years.
A loving Wife to Les, adored Mum
to Scott, Michelle and Emma. Cherished Grandma to George, Olivia and Poppy.

A funeral service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 2.30 pm.
Jane Griffin will officiate.
Flowers or donations
being accepted for
British Heart Foundation c/o
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, BB8 8LA,
Tel: 01282 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 14, 2020
