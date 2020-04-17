Home

June Connolly Notice
CONNOLLY June Mary On Saturday 11th April 2020 peacefully in Favordale H.F.E,
June aged 78 years of Colne.
Loving mum of Nina and Donna, mother in law of Stephen and
a much loved nanna of Louise,
Zak, Darius, Dillon, Kevin,
Elisha and the late Lily.
A private funeral service and interment will be held on Wednesday 22 nd April 2020.
All enquiries
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020
