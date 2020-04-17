|
|
|
CONNOLLY June Mary On Saturday 11th April 2020 peacefully in Favordale H.F.E,
June aged 78 years of Colne.
Loving mum of Nina and Donna, mother in law of Stephen and
a much loved nanna of Louise,
Zak, Darius, Dillon, Kevin,
Elisha and the late Lily.
A private funeral service and interment will be held on Wednesday 22 nd April 2020.
All enquiries
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020