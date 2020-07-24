|
|
|
Walton Karl Andrew In loving memory of
Karl Andrew Walton,
born on 7th August 1984
who suddenly passed away on
Friday 17th July 2020,
aged 35 years.
Adored Son to Elaine,
Phil, Keith and Sharon.
A cherished Brother
to Greg and Teresa.
Much loved Grandson to Irene.
Deeply loved by all his family and friends, sorely missed by
all who knew him.
A private funeral
service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being gratefully
accepted for Epilepsy UK.
'Up the Clarets'. 'Tight Lines'
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 24, 2020