|
|
|
Bannister Kathleen Beryl
Nee Astin On 28th March 2020.
Retired school/music teacher.
Kathleen Beryl, beloved wife of the late Frank Walker Bannister.
Dear sister of the late Dorothy Barrett, and the late Elizabeth Towers. Sister of dear brother Terence Astin and much loved cousin to Squire. Aunt that will be so missed by all, Elizabeth, Michael, Rosemary, Margaret, Stephen, Christine, Paul, Nicholas, Wendy, Claire and Frank and Kathleen's nephew John Bannister.
Great Aunt to so many.
Rest in peace.
Such a wonderful and generous woman to all.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020