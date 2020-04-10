Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Berry

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Berry Notice
BERRY (Kathleen) On the 4th April 2020,
in Thornton Hill Care Home, after a long illness, Kathleen aged 90 years
and formerly of Colne.
The dearly and much loved
Mother of Stephen and loved Mother in Law of Linda,
also a dearest Grandma
and Great Grandma.

A private funeral and burial
will take place at
St. Michael and All Angels Church, Foulridge. Donations in memory
of Kathleen may be given for the
Alzheimers Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA

Thanks to all staff at
Thornton Hill Care Home
for their care and kindness
during the past six months.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -