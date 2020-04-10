|
BERRY (Kathleen) On the 4th April 2020,
in Thornton Hill Care Home, after a long illness, Kathleen aged 90 years
and formerly of Colne.
The dearly and much loved
Mother of Stephen and loved Mother in Law of Linda,
also a dearest Grandma
and Great Grandma.
A private funeral and burial
will take place at
St. Michael and All Angels Church, Foulridge. Donations in memory
of Kathleen may be given for the
Alzheimers Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Thanks to all staff at
Thornton Hill Care Home
for their care and kindness
during the past six months.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020