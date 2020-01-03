|
Commons Kathleen
(nee Quinn) On 24th December, 2019 after a short illness whilst in the Royal Blackburn Hospital Kathleen sadly and unexpectedly died. Kathleen aged 95 years,
was the wife of the late
Lawrence William Commons.
Kathleen was mother to David, Angela, Jimmy, Kathleen, Phil, Gerald, Carmel, Vincent, Kieran, Jackie and Leona and to the late Lawrence Patrick Commons.
Kathleen was a most wonderful mother, grandmother,
great grandmother, sister and auntie and a guiding light to many. All who knew her will sadly miss her. She will always hold a special place in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 7th January, 2020 at Holy Saviours Church, Nelson followed by a burial at 11.30 am at All Souls Cemetery, Wheatley Lane Road, Barrowford. Flowers welcome or donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
