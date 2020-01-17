Home

Commons Kathleen The family of the late Kathleen Commons wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours and all who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Ian and Donna Palmer, Denise Roscoe,
Father Peter Wilkinson for his kind and comforting ministrations and to Helliwells Funeral Service for their dignified service.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020
