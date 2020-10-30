Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hartley

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Hartley Notice
HARTLEY Kathleen Mary
(Kate) Peacefully in the Dales Care Home
on 2nd October 2020
Kate aged 97 years.
Wife of the Late Jeffrey
of Stoneybank, Earby.
A funeral was held at
Skipton Crematorium
on the 27th October.
Friends of Kate would like to thank
the staff at the Dales for their care,
Martin Foster Funeral Director and Catherine Oldfield Celebrant,
for their help and guidance
with the arrangements.
Donations in memory of Kate to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance or RNLI
Care of F.C. Foster Ltd
Funeral Directors, Earby
Tel: 01282843448
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -