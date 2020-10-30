|
HARTLEY Kathleen Mary
(Kate) Peacefully in the Dales Care Home
on 2nd October 2020
Kate aged 97 years.
Wife of the Late Jeffrey
of Stoneybank, Earby.
A funeral was held at
Skipton Crematorium
on the 27th October.
Friends of Kate would like to thank
the staff at the Dales for their care,
Martin Foster Funeral Director and Catherine Oldfield Celebrant,
for their help and guidance
with the arrangements.
Donations in memory of Kate to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance or RNLI
Care of F.C. Foster Ltd
Funeral Directors, Earby
Tel: 01282843448
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020