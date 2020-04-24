Home

JONES Kathleen
(née Singleton) It is with great sadness that Kathleen aged 83,
the loving wife of the late
Edward Richard Jones,
died peacefully after a long illness in the Blackburn Royal,
on 9th April 2020.
Kathleen, dearly loved mum to Carol, stepmum to Gwynfor, wonderful grandma to
Adrian, Carolyn, Sian and Rhys, great grandma to Amy, James and Owen, also a wonderful auntie, mother-in-law and a very special friend to many people.
Will be sadly missed but never forgotten and remembered
in our hearts forever.
A private funeral service will be held at Barrowford Cemetery.
If desired donations are being received for Childflight Charity
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 24, 2020
