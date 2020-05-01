|
JONES Kathleen
(nee Singleton) The family of the late Kathleen Jones, would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the love, support and expressions of sympathy during their sad loss. They would like to thank all
family and friends for their lovely cards, flowers and donations to Childflight Charity.
A special thank you to the
Rev. James Booth for his love and kindness and his special sermon
at Mum's funeral.
Thank you to all the
Doctors and Nurses at the
Royal Blackburn Hospital and finally a special thanks to
Helliwells Funeral Service for their kind expressions of sympathy and services provided, to give Mum
a lovely burial.
Thank you to all concerned.
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020