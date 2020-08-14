|
|
|
PARSONS Kathleen On Tuesday 4th August 2020 peacefully in Airedale Hospital
Kath
aged 74 years
of Trawden.
Beloved wife of Bob,
much loved mum of
Karen and David,
mother in law of Sara,
grandma of Alex
and good friend to many.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Wednesday 19th August 2020
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 14, 2020